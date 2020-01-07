Sand storm triggering high air pollution, government warns

The Ministry of Environmental Protection issued a warning on Tuesday regarding high air pollution due to a sand storm coming from the eastern Mediterranean.

The air quality was set to improve Tuesday night, with a new rain system entering the region.

Haze in Tel Aviv on Tuesday ( Photo: TPS )

The ministry, after consultations with the Health Ministry, advised anyone sensitive – mainly those with heart and lung problems, the elderly, children and pregnant women - to refrain from any physical activity outside.

Wednesday was expected to see heavy rain showers, hail, thunderstorms and snow in the Golan Heights and Mount Hermon, home to Israel's sole ski resort.

Rain in the northern city of Acre ( Photo: Ahiya Raved )

The rain system was set to reach Israel's shores on overnight Tuesday and was to continue at least until Friday noon.

Temperatures were expected to be lower than usual for the season and there were concerns of flooding in low-level cities and rivers.

Thursday would continue to be cold and rainy.

On Friday, a reduction in rainfall was expected, with Saturday being relatively clear.