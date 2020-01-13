Moscow to host meeting of Libya's rival leaders

Russia is set to host a meeting of Libya's rival leaders Monday -- a mediation effort closely coordinated with Turkey.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Fayez al Sarraj, the head of Libya's U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli, and his rival Khalifa Hifter will meet for talks in Moscow.
The negotiations follow a truce proposed by Russia and Turkey that began Sunday -- the first break in fighting in months. There were immediate reports of violations by both sides, however, raising concerns it might not hold.
First published: 11:13 , 01.13.20