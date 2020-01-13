Moscow to host meeting of Libya's rival leaders

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Fayez al Sarraj, the head of Libya's U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli, and his rival Khalifa Hifter will meet for talks in Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Fayez al Sarraj, the head of Libya's U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli, and his rival Khalifa Hifter will meet for talks in Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Fayez al Sarraj, the head of Libya's U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli, and his rival Khalifa Hifter will meet for talks in Moscow.