Erdogan says Turkey will send troops to Libya

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that Tripoli has requested it, and he will present legislation to parliament in January for deployment to the north African country.
Ankara signed two separate accords a month ago with Libya's internationally recognized government of Fayez al-Serraj, one on security and military cooperation and another on maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean.
Serraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) has been fending off a months-long offensive by Khalifa Haftar's forces in eastern Libya, which have received support from Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
First published: 11:32 , 12.26.19