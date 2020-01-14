Netanyahu calls upon Western nations to sanction Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Western countries on Tuesday to "impose the United Nations automatic sanctions mechanism against Iran."
"We know exactly what is going on in the Iranian nuclear program," Netanyahu said. "Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. ”
Earlier on Tuesday, the UK, France and Germany announced the approval of the dispute resolution mechanism included in the 2015 nuclear agreement.
If there is no solution to the crisis between Iran and European countries, the UN sanctions against Iran will be re-imposed.
First published: 19:47 , 01.14.20