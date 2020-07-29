U.S. hits Poland, others in Europe over Holocaust claims

The United States is criticizing a number of eastern and central European nations. including Poland, for failing to compensate Holocaust victims and their families and communities for property seized during Nazi occupation in World War II as the numbers of survivors dwindles due to age.

