Bomb and gun attacks in Afghan capital kill 3

Separate bomb and gun attacks on Sunday left at least three dead in Afghanistan's capital, local police said, a day after a barrage of mortar shells shook the city.

A sticky bomb attached to an armored vehicle in northern Kabul killed two, and wounded at least two others, according to Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief. No further details were immediately available.

Faramarz also said that an Afghan government prosecutor was shot dead in eastern Kabul. The prosecutor was on his way to his office when he was attacked in Kart-e Now neighborhood, the police spokesman said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Kabul. The Islamic Sate group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on the capital in recent months, including horrific attacks on educational institutions that killed as many as 50 people, most of them students.