Israel records 7,761 new coronavirus cases and an 8.8% test positivity rate

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said the 7,761 new cases of COVID-19 were detected on Monday after 91,209 tests conducted.

The results indicate an 8.8% positivity rate.

There are currently 1,088 people hospitalized in serious condition with 306 of them on ventilators.

After 23 people died on Monday, the death toll since the start of the pandemic has reached 5,192.

According to the ministry, more than 700,000 Israelis contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began placing Israel first among countries with a population of less than 10 million.



