Futures climb on optimism over swift recovery

U.S. stock index futures rose about 1% on Friday as investors wagered on a bounce-back in post-pandemic economic activity, shrugging off the daily increase in new coronavirus infections in several states.

Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp rose 1.7% in premarket trading and Chevron Corp gained 0.4% as Brent crude rose above $42 a barrel amid signs of gradual recovery in demand and oil producers' promise to meet supply cuts.

