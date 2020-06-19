Futures climb on optimism over swift recovery

U.S. stock index futures rose about 1% on Friday as investors wagered on a bounce-back in post-pandemic economic activity, shrugging off the daily increase in new coronavirus infections in several states.
Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp rose 1.7% in premarket trading and Chevron Corp gained 0.4% as Brent crude rose above $42 a barrel amid signs of gradual recovery in demand and oil producers' promise to meet supply cuts.
California, Florida, and North Carolina urged mandatory mask use on Thursday as at least six states set daily records for new coronavirus cases. Mainland China also reported 32 new cases of infections, an uptick from a day earlier.