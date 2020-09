The Associate Director-General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Itamar Grotto, said on Monday that "hospitals in the north and in Jerusalem are filling up and transferring patients to the central district." According to Grotto," in the north, for some time now, everyone has been transferring patients to the central district, even in the Jerusalem area. From Shaare Zedek, patients have been transferred. This is the busiest area, but slowly all the hospitals are filling up."