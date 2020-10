Several wildfires broke out across Israel on Friday as the country experienced a scorching heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 35 C (95 F) in most areas.

Several wildfires broke out across Israel on Friday as the country experienced a scorching heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 35 C (95 F) in most areas.

Several wildfires broke out across Israel on Friday as the country experienced a scorching heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 35 C (95 F) in most areas.