Netanyahu: Equation with Hamas changed, no longer will we tolerate any rocket fire

Following a ceasefire that ended fighting in the Gaza Strip earlier Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that operations in the Palestinian enclave "have changed the equation with Hamas" and that Israel "will no longer tolerate any rocket fire."
Speaking alongside Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF chief Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi and Shin Bet director Nadav Argaman, Netanyahu said that an invasion of Gaza by land forces was "unnecessary."
"I thought that this time will achieve better results with after and more effective measures," he said.