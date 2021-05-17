Czech diplomat in Kuwait apologizes for Israeli flag image

The ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kuwait is apologizing over an image posted online of him draped in the Israeli flag, amid anger in the small, oil-rich nation over the death of Palestinians.
Martin Dvorak wrote an open letter posted on the embassy's Twitter account on Monday after Kuwaitis posted angry messages to his Instagram account.
Dvorak wrote that his post inspired "understandable outrage and indignation among many people with regards to the current, deeply dramatic situation in the Gaza Strip."