Gantz calls for 2021 state budget to pass soon

Defense Minister Benny Gantz demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately instruct the Finance Ministry to begin preparing the 2021 state budget, and to allow its approval by December.

"Any action to thwart the approval of the budget means preferring personal considerations to the good of the Israeli people," he said

"There is a great distance between the unity agreement we signed and where we are," he added

"The government’s conduct does not allow proper, democratic and worthy governance."