Likud chair says restaurants, swimming pools to remain open

The chair of the Likud faction, MK Miki Zohar, on Monday said that restaurants and swimming pools will remain open, essentially reversing the government's decision from last week.
"The right thing the committee will rule on today is the possibility of leaving open restaurants and open spaces [such as beaches and pools], in accordance with the required regulations," he said. "The restaurant owners can live with that decision."
He said gyms, however, will remain shuttered due to alleged "high-rate" of COVID-19 infection. He did not provide any data proving the statement.