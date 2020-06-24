New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

The New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 1 has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world's largest marathon Wednesday after coordinating with the mayor's office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others.

