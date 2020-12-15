Israel may have to tighten virus restrictions in 7-10 days, Health Ministry warns

Health Ministry officials said on Tuesday that Israel may have to tighten coronavirus restrictions within 7-10 days to prevent another major surge in cases.
Officials voiced their concerns during a meeting with hospital directors as the ministry prepares to start distributing the vaccine next Sunday in several hospitals. Although the hospitals taking part in the pilot have not been named, the country's major medical centers, such as Sheba near Tel Aviv or Rambam in Haifa, are expected to receive the vaccines first.