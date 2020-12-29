Katz hopes to bring back take-away restaurant services soon

Finance Minister Israel Katz told Ynet on Tuesday he believes the government will be able to bring back take-away services at restaurants sometime soon.
Israel entered its third nationwide lockdown on Sunday evening, bringing to a halt most of the struggling trade industry.
"I understand that with regard to restaurants, take-away is critical and important, and I believe we can bring it back," he said. "I hope the public will be disciplined in their personal conduct and infection will start to decrease. Then we will be able to reopen take-away and other services."