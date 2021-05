Two Egyptian security delegations will be sent to monitor a ceasefire deal aimed at bringing an end to 11 days of fighting, diplomatic sources told AFP.

Two Egyptian security delegations will be sent to monitor a ceasefire deal aimed at bringing an end to 11 days of fighting, diplomatic sources told AFP.

Two Egyptian security delegations will be sent to monitor a ceasefire deal aimed at bringing an end to 11 days of fighting, diplomatic sources told AFP.