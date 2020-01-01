Netanyahu and Pompeo discuss Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed on Wednesday following the events at the American embassy at the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, according to officials within the U.S. Department of State.
"Pompeo thanked Netanyahu for Israel's unwilling commitment against Iranian influence in the region and its condemnation of the attack," said an official State Department statement.
"The tie between Israel and the United State is an unbreakable one."
First published: 23:47 , 01.01.20