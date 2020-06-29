UN rights chief urges Israel to halt 'illegal' annexation plan

The United Nations' top human rights official Michelle Bachelet called on Israel on Monday to halt its "illegal" plans to annex parts of the West Bank and warned it could lead to deadly clashes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to extend Israeli sovereignty over Jewish settlements in the territory has drawn condemnation from the Palestinians, U.S. Arab allies, and other foreign governments. The cabinet is due to begin formal annexation deliberations on Wednesday, July 1.

