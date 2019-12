Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Friday, condemned the ICC Prosecutors' announcement on probing alleged war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

Katz called the decision a perversion of International law and said Israel rejects it outright.

