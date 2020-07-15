Trump ends Hong Kong preferential status in response to 'oppressive' Chinese actions against city

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the former British colony.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the former British colony.

Citing China's decision to enact a new national security law for Hong Kong, Trump said he signed an executive order that will end the preferential economic treatment Hong Kong has received for years - "no special privileges, no special economic treatment and no export of sensitive technologies," he told a news conference.

