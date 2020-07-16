Hong Kong reverts to China tariffs under Trump order, impact limited

President Donald Trump's executive order ending Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law effectively ends the territory's separate customs treatment from China - but the immediate impact on trade is likely to be limited, trade law experts say.
Trump's order, issued late on Tuesday to punish China over a new national security law imposed on Hong Kong, does not explicitly mention tariffs nor Hong Kong's separate customs status. Instead, it suspends a 1992 law granting Hong Kong special economic status, referencing a statute governing country-of-origin labeling for imported goods.