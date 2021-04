Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has sent President Reuven Rivlin a letter of condolence following the tragedy at Mount Meron.

Rivlin's office said the letter expressed Abbas' sorrow “for the tragedy that claimed the lives of dozens of victims.”

