Israel extends entry ban over coronavirus to South Korea and Japan

Tourists from South Korea who are set to arrive in Israel starting 7 pm on Saturday will not be allowed to enter Israeli territory, the Health Ministry said Saturday. In addition, anyone returning from either South Korea or Japan must self-quarantine for 4 days.
The decision comes after it was conformed at nine South Korean tourists who visited Israel last week have tested positive for coronavirus after arriving back to their home country.
In a special press conference, Director General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman Tov said there is potential for the spread of the virus in Israel as a result of the Korean delegation's visit.
"We examined the rate of the spread [of the infection] in South Korea that started to rise, and climbed very fast over the last day,” he said. ”In Japan, too, there has been an increase and we recommend reconsidering trips [to those countries],” he added.
“The directive that applies to China now also applies to South Korea and Japan, and we are considering other destinations such as Taiwan."
The Population and Immigration Authority source told Ynet the ministry is currently trying to compile a list of names of all the passengers who were on the same flights as the South Korean delegation.
In addition, 30 school children from the city of Be'er Sheva will be quarantined after coming in contact with the South Korean delegation of pilgrims last week.
The delegation was on a week-long trip organized by their Catholic Church between February 8 and 15.
Among the sites visited by the delegation were: David Tower Hotel in Netanya; the town of Caesarea; the city of Nazareth, including St. Gabriel hotel; The David Dead Sea Resort; Masada National Park; The Leonardo Hotel in Be'er Sheva; The Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron; the city of Jerusalem, including Grand Court Hotel.