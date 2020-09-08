Italy adds to European calls for change in Lebanon amid crisis

Italy's prime minister said it was time for Lebanon to rebuild trust between the people and its institutions, joining France's call for change in a nation devastated by a year-long economic crisis and last month's massive explosion at Beirut port.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was visiting Beirut a week after a trip by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been leading international efforts to push through major reforms in Lebanon to end decades of state corruption and mismanagement.
"Now is the time to look ahead and build trust between the citizens and institutions, and to turn a new page in Lebanon's history," Conte said after talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, adding Italy and the European Union were ready to help.