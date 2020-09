Anti-government activists demonstrated Monday evening in front of private homes of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Blue & White Chairman Eitan Ginzburg.

Anti-government activists demonstrated Monday evening in front of private homes of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Blue & White Chairman Eitan Ginzburg.

Anti-government activists demonstrated Monday evening in front of private homes of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Blue & White Chairman Eitan Ginzburg.