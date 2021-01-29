Israel, Kosovo to officially establish diplomatic ties Monday

Kosovo Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj announced on Friday that her country and Israel will establish diplomatic relations on Monday, just months after the countries announced the agreement through the mediation of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Balkan state is set to open its embassy in Jerusalem, making it the first Muslim-majority country to do so.
Hardinaj said that the move, which she called a "historic moment", will be finalized at a virtual ceremony featuring her Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.