Israel sees 1,205 new virus cases as death toll rises

The Health Ministry said on Monday evening that 1,205 people have been confirmed with coronavirus as of midnight Sunday.

There were 310 people in serious condition of which 96 were on ventilators, eight fewer than in the morning hours.

The death toll has risen by two since Sunday, with 474 people having succumbed to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

An Israeli lab worker conducts tests for coronavirus ( Photo: AFP )

There are currently 35,982 people fighting COVID-19 in Israel, with 739 being treated in hospital.

Since Monday morning, nearly 17,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted, the ministry said.

A coronavirus ward at the Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: AFP )

The tally of confirmed COVID-19 patients since the start of the epidemic in the country now stands at 62,626.

Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem has reported it has reached its capacity to treat serious cases of coronavirus and was moving patients to hospitals in the center of the country.

An overcrowded hospital ward with beds in the corridor in the time of coronavirus ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Other hospitals also reported they were operating at over 100% capacity as the number of cases continues to rise.