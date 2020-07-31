Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
39C
A medical team at Ziv Hospital in the northern city of Safed carries out a simulation ahead of the re-opening its coronavirus ward, July 9 2020
A medical team at Ziv Hospital in the northern city of Safed carries out a simulation ahead of the re-opening its coronavirus ward, July 9 2020
Photo: EPA
A medical team at Ziv Hospital in the northern city of Safed carries out a simulation ahead of the re-opening its coronavirus ward, July 9 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel passes 70,000

Health Ministry reports 1,785 new diagnoses in past 24 hours; number of serious, intubated patients remains steady as four more Israelis pass away due to COVID-19 complications

Ynet, i24NEWS |
Published: 07.31.20 , 11:28
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Israel, 70,379 cases of coronavirus have been detected so far, the Health Ministry announced Friday morning.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Israel registered 1,785 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours.
    A medical team at Ziv Hospital in the northern city of Safed carries out a simulation ahead of the re-opening its coronavirus ward, July 9 2020 A medical team at Ziv Hospital in the northern city of Safed carries out a simulation ahead of the re-opening its coronavirus ward, July 9 2020
    A medical team at Ziv Hospital in the northern city of Safed carries out a simulation ahead of the re-opening its coronavirus ward, July 9 2020
    (Photo: EPA)
    The total number of active coronavirus carriers in the country stands at 26,080, including 740 hospitalizations. Among them are 321 patients in serious condition and at least 99 patients receiving respiratory support from ventilators.
    Since Thursday evening, four Israelis have passed away due to complications of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, bringing the country's virus-related fatalities to 503.
    Health authorities conducted 20,846 coronavirus tests on Thursday, 8.8% of which returned positive - meaning 1 of every 11 tests yielded a positive result.
    According to daily newspaper Israel Hayom the Coronavirus Cabinet is set to gather on Monday to discuss the prospect of dropping the weekend restrictions on business operations.
    קבינט הקורונהקבינט הקורונה
    Coronavirus Cabinet meeting
    (Photo: GPO)
    The push to cancel weekend restrictions reportedly comes from Blue & White leader, Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein who both claimed these limitations "make no sense."
    Several ultra-Orthodox lawmakers have called to leave weekend restrictions in place.
    While restrictions are set to remain in place this weekend, several retail shop owners reportedly plan to defy the government's regulations and keep their businesses open.
    Talkbacks for this article 0