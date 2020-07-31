Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel passes 70,000

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Israel, 70,379 cases of coronavirus have been detected so far, the Health Ministry announced Friday morning.

Israel registered 1,785 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours.

A medical team at Ziv Hospital in the northern city of Safed carries out a simulation ahead of the re-opening its coronavirus ward, July 9 2020 ( Photo: EPA )

The total number of active coronavirus carriers in the country stands at 26,080, including 740 hospitalizations. Among them are 321 patients in serious condition and at least 99 patients receiving respiratory support from ventilators.

Since Thursday evening, four Israelis have passed away due to complications of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, bringing the country's virus-related fatalities to 503.

Health authorities conducted 20,846 coronavirus tests on Thursday, 8.8% of which returned positive - meaning 1 of every 11 tests yielded a positive result.

According to daily newspaper Israel Hayom the Coronavirus Cabinet is set to gather on Monday to discuss the prospect of dropping the weekend restrictions on business operations.

Coronavirus Cabinet meeting ( Photo: GPO )

The push to cancel weekend restrictions reportedly comes from Blue & White leader, Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein who both claimed these limitations "make no sense."

Several ultra-Orthodox lawmakers have called to leave weekend restrictions in place.