Honduras formally declares Hezbollah a terrorist organization

The Honduran government has formally declared Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah a terrorist organization, a top security official said on Monday.
"We declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and will include it in the registry of persons and institutions linked to acts of terrorism and its financing," said Luis Suazo, Honduras' deputy security minister.
Heavily armed Hezbollah, a Shia-dominated group, has also been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.
First published: 19:16 , 01.20.20