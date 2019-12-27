NYC ups policing in Jewish areas after spate of attacks

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday police presence will be increased in some Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations after possibly anti-Semitic attacks during the Hanukkah holiday.

Besides making officers more visible in Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg, police will boost visits to houses of worship and some other places, the mayor tweeted.

"Anti-Semitism is an attack on the values of our city and we will confront it head-on," the Democrat wrote.