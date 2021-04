Coronavirus czar, Prof. Nachman Ash said that Israel is thinking of sending medical aid to India, following the recent surge in coronavirus infections in the country.

Coronavirus czar, Prof. Nachman Ash said that Israel is thinking of sending medical aid to India, following the recent surge in coronavirus infections in the country.

Coronavirus czar, Prof. Nachman Ash said that Israel is thinking of sending medical aid to India, following the recent surge in coronavirus infections in the country.