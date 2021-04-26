North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for UN talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hopes his proposal for a two-state solution to the island's conflict will bring a "new vision" to United Nations-led talks this week, despite its prior rejection by Greek Cypriots.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hopes his proposal for a two-state solution to the island's conflict will bring a "new vision" to United Nations-led talks this week, despite its prior rejection by Greek Cypriots.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hopes his proposal for a two-state solution to the island's conflict will bring a "new vision" to United Nations-led talks this week, despite its prior rejection by Greek Cypriots.