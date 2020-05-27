Restaurants and bars reopen after two months of inactivity

After two months of inactivity due to coronavirus, restaurants, bars and pubs, swimming pools, tourist attractions and other venues set to reopen throughout the country on Wednesday, as part of the government's easing of virus restrictions.
Businesses that do reopen will have to adhere to physical distance requirements, hygiene rules including masks, clear signs and marking for social distancing in queues, customer regulation, and any other instructions published in the future by the Health Ministry.
First published: 08:07 , 05.27.20