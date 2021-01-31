Government approves travel and flight restrictions

The government unanimously approved several restrictions related to aviation and travel during Sunday's cabinet meeting.
According to the government's decisions, Ben Gurion Airport will shutter in a week, while legislation is implemented; Every person entering the country will go into isolation in a hotel, no matter from which country the person arrived; The government will establish an Exceptions Committee headed by MK Yuval Steinitz, which will discuss issuing permits for Israelis wishing to return to Israel; All land borders will shutter indefinitely.