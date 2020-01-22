French President Macron confronts police at entrance to Church of Saint Anne: 'Get out of here'

French President Emmanuel Macron confronted with Jerusalem District police officers on Wednesday at the entrance to the city's Church of Saint Anne.

He was outraged that the police wanted to enter the church with him.

"Everyone knows the procedures. I don't like what you did. Now get out of here," Macron said.

"Nobody wanted to provoke anyone. Please respect the rules that have been practiced for centuries. Everyone will respect the rules. Please."

However, it should be noted that Jerusalem police officers are stationed inside the church.