Kremlin calls Biden comments on Russia aggressive, hopes for pragmatism

The Kremlin on Friday described comments on Russia made by U.S. President Joe Biden the previous day as aggressive and unconstructive, but said it hoped the two countries could set aside their differences and cooperate where it made sense.

Biden on Thursday promised a new era of U.S. foreign policy in his first diplomatic address as president and said he had told President Vladimir Putin to expect a more muscular U.S. approach to ties with Moscow.

Biden spoke to Putin by phone last month for the first time since taking office.

"I made it clear to President Putin, in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyber-attacks, poisoning its citizens, are over," said Biden.