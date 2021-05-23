No sign yet Iran will comply with nuclear terms to have sanctions lifted, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States has not seen yet whether Iran will do what it needs to do to come into compliance with its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions lifted.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States has not seen yet whether Iran will do what it needs to do to come into compliance with its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions lifted.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States has not seen yet whether Iran will do what it needs to do to come into compliance with its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions lifted.