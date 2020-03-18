Jerusalem prepares for mass closure against coronavirus, says mayor

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon announced Wednesday he estimates that the government will announce a mass national closure, in the coming days to fight the spread of coronavirus and that his city is prepared for such an eventuality.

Leon said it was not a matter of additional guidelines, but a mere expansion on the guidelines already in place telling residents they should stay indoors, and a ban on opening businesses or mass gatherings.

The mayor also said that the Health Ministry is working to build the city a "drive-in" coronavirus testing center, similar to the one set up in Tel Aviv, that will likely be located at Teddy Stadium, the city's sports arena.

"We are in regular contact with the Ministry of Health and I hope that by tomorrow we will be able to set up the 'drive-in'," he said.

