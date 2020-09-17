Coronavirus czar: the disease is spreading

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that "the whole of Israel has been painted red and orange, the disease is spreading," referring to Israel's Traffic Light Model, which categorizes cities by color depending on their respective infection rates. "The average number of infections per day has increased hundreds of times in four months and is probably the highest in the world," added Gamzu. "The infection rate has accelerated, the rate of positive tests indicates a hidden, widespread infection."