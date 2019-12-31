Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says he is in Lebanon, denies fleeing justice in Japan

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has confirmed on Tuesday he is in Lebanon, saying he refused to be "held hostage" by a "rigged" Japanese justice system, raising questions about how one of the world's most-recognized executives exited Japan months before his trial.
Ghosn's abrupt departure marks the latest dramatic twist in a year-old saga that has shaken the global auto industry, jeopardized the alliance of Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its top shareholder Renault SA and cast a harsh light on the fairness of Japan's judicial system.
"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied," Ghosn, 65, said in a brief statement on Tuesday.
First published: 08:37 , 12.31.19