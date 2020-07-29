Israel approves cash stipends to all citizens, more money for large families

The Knesset on Wednesday voted to approve the government's plan to provide a cash stipend of at least NIS 750 to every Israeli over the age of 18 and an additional amount for every child.
The proposal was initially criticized for not favoring weaker sectors of society and had undergone multiple changes since being announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz more than two weeks ago, including higher payments to families in need.
According to the final draft of the bill, families with four children will receive NIS 500 for each child and NIS 1,500 for the two parents.
Families with more than four children, mostly found in the ultra-Orthodox community, would receive an additional NIS 300 for the fifth child and on.
The National Insurance Institute of Israel (NII) said they will begin transferring the money into citizens' bank accounts starting Sunday. The first ones to receive the stipends are set the citizens with children under the age of 18.
Israelis, whose yearly salary is more than NIS 651,000 and who don't have children under the ages of 18, will not be eligible for the stipend.
Those receiving state benefits including pensioners, the disabled, recipients of income support and new immigrants with receive an additional NIS 750.
Israelis recently discharged from military or national service will receive an additional NIS 500.