Former Yesha Council head joins Saar's New Hope

Dani Dayan, former head of the Yesha Council (an umbrella organization of municipal councils of Jewish settlements in the West Bank), has announced Wednesday he is Joining Gideon Saar's party "New Hope" ahead of the upcoming elections.
Dayan announced he is joining Saar "at a crucial moment in the history of the country, out of a full sense of commitment to the need to change the government and form a new government headed by Gideon Saar, the only one who can lead to the change required for Israel and its citizens."