Bennett urges government to 'approve plan to annex settlements' next Sunday

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett urged the government on Sunday to act quickly and approve during next week’s cabinet meeting a plan to annex the settlements in the West Bank.
“The most important mission is to apply sovereignty,” the minister stated at a press conference held in the West Bank settlement of Ariel.
As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue & White party leader Benny Gantz headed to Washington for the presentation of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians, Bennett said that “The right-wing government will be tested on applying full sovereignty next Sunday without talks, but with deeds.”
First published: 20:59 , 01.26.20