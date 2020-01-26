Bennett urges government to 'approve plan to annex settlements' next Sunday

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett urged the government on Sunday to act quickly and approve during next week’s cabinet meeting a plan to annex the settlements in the West Bank.

“The most important mission is to apply sovereignty,” the minister stated at a press conference held in the West Bank settlement of Ariel.

