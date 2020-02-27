Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
13C
מד"א מתמגנים נגד הנגיף
Magen David Adom simulates scenarios of coronavirus outbreak
Photo: MDA
Magen David Adom rescue personnel simulate a scenario of a coronavirus outbreak

Israel confirms its first non-quarantined case of coronavirus

Unnamed man returned four days ago from Italy but developed symptoms including fever on Wednesday; health officials are contacting anyone he may have come in contact with since his return to country

Ynet |
Updated: 02.27.20 , 12:58
The Health Ministry confirmed Thursday that Israel has its first case of coronavirus of someone not in quarantine, in a man who returned from Italy four days ago.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter
    • The man has not been identified, but health officials say he was being taken to the dedicated quarantine area at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.
    מד"א מתמגנים נגד הנגיףמד"א מתמגנים נגד הנגיף
    Magen David Adom rescue personnel simulate a scenario of a coronavirus outbreak
    (Photo: MDA)
    The man arrived four days ago from Italy and began presenting symptoms including fever on Wednesday.
    Health officials say they will be contacting anyone he may have come in contact with since his return to Israel.
    משה בר סימן טובמשה בר סימן טוב
    Health Ministry officials talk to reporters Thursday, after announcing Israel's first confirmed case of coronavirus
    (Photo: Moti Kimchi)
    Two other Israelis were confirmed earlier in the month to have contracted the virus while on the Diamond Princess cruise liner. They were also quarantined at Sheba and are reported to be in good condition.
    On Wednesday, health officials announced anyone returning from Italy must remain in quarantine for a period of 14 days, making it the first European nation to be included on a list that includes Hong Kong, Macau, China, Japan, Singapore and Thailand.
    On Thursday, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri announced he would be banning entry of non-Israelis arriving from Italy.
    First published: 12:39 , 02.27.20
    Talkbacks for this article 0