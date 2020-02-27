Israel confirms its first non-quarantined case of coronavirus

The Health Ministry confirmed Thursday that Israel has its first case of coronavirus of someone not in quarantine, in a man who returned from Italy four days ago.

The man has not been identified, but health officials say he was being taken to the dedicated quarantine area at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.

Magen David Adom rescue personnel simulate a scenario of a coronavirus outbreak ( Photo: MDA )

The man arrived four days ago from Italy and began presenting symptoms including fever on Wednesday.

Health officials say they will be contacting anyone he may have come in contact with since his return to Israel.

Health Ministry officials talk to reporters Thursday, after announcing Israel's first confirmed case of coronavirus ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Two other Israelis were confirmed earlier in the month to have contracted the virus while on the Diamond Princess cruise liner. They were also quarantined at Sheba and are reported to be in good condition.

On Wednesday, health officials announced anyone returning from Italy must remain in quarantine for a period of 14 days, making it the first European nation to be included on a list that includes Hong Kong, Macau, China, Japan, Singapore and Thailand.