A health worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with reports of the person's health.

A health worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with reports of the person's health.

A health worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with reports of the person's health.