Egypt, Israel FMs discuss solidifying Gaza cease-fire

Egypt Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry has spoken with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, about stabilizing the Cairo-brokered Gaza cease-fire deal, a statement by Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

