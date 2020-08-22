Protests against Netanyahu continue with momentum

Thousands of Israelis protested outside the prime minister's official residence Saturday as summer-long demonstrations against Benjamin Netanyahu maintained their momentum.
Ignoring police suggestions for alternative routes, the protesters marched from several parts of Jerusalem through key roads trying to reach Netanyahu's residence on Balfour Street.
Outside the residence, they hoisted giant balloons depicting smeared heads of Netanyahu and his rival-turned-coalition partner Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party, waved Israeli flags and the black flag of one of the grassroot protest movements.