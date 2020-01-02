Palestinian teen wounded in West Bank after trying to stab IDF soldiers

A 16-year-old Palestinian attempted to stab an IDF soldier stationed near the West Bank's Gush Etzion settlement on Thursday afternoon.
According to reports, the suspect arrived in the area via a cab and started hurriedly walking towards the soldiers while holding a knife. One of the soldiers spotted the aggressor and promptly neutralized him by shooting him in the leg.
The teen was soon transferred to a hospital to receive treatment for his wound. No further casualties were reported in the incident.
First published: 17:57 , 01.02.20